LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Token Inc. d/b/a Jet.AI (“Jet.AI”), an innovative private aviation, artificial intelligence (“AI”), booking and membership platform and Cirrus Aviation, a leading private jet provider, have announced an official partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights (“VGK”) to provide fans the ultimate private aviation experience for away games.



"Teaming up with Cirrus Aviation to support the Vegas Golden Knights fanbase is a remarkable opportunity for Jet.AI,” said company Founder and Chairman Mike Winston. “Our technology is redefining how fans travel to support their favorite team.”

Jet.AI’s partnership with VGK and Cirrus Aviation features brand exposure on the Vegas Golden Knights website and newsletters. Cirrus Aviation and Jet.AI will also host a Golden Knights Watch Party during the 2023-24 postseason at their hangar in Las Vegas.

"We are delighted to be an official private aviation provider to the passionate fans of the Golden Knights, ensuring they can cheer on their beloved team at every crucial away game,” said Greg Woods, President of Cirrus Aviation. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, convenience, and excitement.”

“We are excited to welcome Cirrus Aviation and Jet.AI into the VGK Family,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Knights. “We pride ourselves in partnering with Vegas Born companies that offer unique experiences for our fans, and Cirrus will provide our community the unique opportunity to bring their support on the road to attend away games.”

To book and join the exhilaration of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series against the Dallas Stars, please visit http://vgk.flyflightclub.com.

This partnership comes on the heels of Jet.AI’s recent announcement of a proposed business combination with Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. ( OXAC) (“Oxbridge”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Upon closure of the proposed business combination, the combined company expects to be listed on NASDAQ. The transaction is expected to offer Jet.AI access to the capital markets and in turn, accelerate its AI software development and expansion of its aircraft fleet.

ABOUT JET.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and are celebrating their fifth playoff appearance in six years this season. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT CIRRUS AVIATION

Cirrus Aviation Services has proudly become the largest private jet management company in Nevada and is one of the top 10 private jet charter airlines in the United States. The Cirrus Aviation team has been managing and operating aircraft – commercially and privately – for more than 40 years. The family-owned business is run by President & CEO Greg Woods and Director of Operations Mark Woods, two brothers who mastered the details and demands of the aviation industry and built the foundation for Cirrus Aviation.

