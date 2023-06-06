ChromaDex+Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that it will be participating at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber, are scheduled to present on June 6th at 1:30pm Pacific Time (4:30pm Eastern Time).

ChromaDex management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with ChromaDex, please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

We invite interested parties to watch ChromaDex’s live presentation via this webcast link: ChromaDex+Investor+Presentation+%26ndash%3B+LD+Micro+Invitational

To view ChromaDex’s profile, please use this link: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ldmicro.com%2Fprofile%2FCDXC

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

