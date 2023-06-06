Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced it has received an updated dossier from an independent scientific review panel reconfirming the Company’s “Generally Recognized As Safe” (GRAS) designation for its proprietary algal biomass to be marketed and used as an ingredient in a defined range of foods and beverages for human consumption.

GRAS is a designation created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act that determines if a food ingredient or additive has adequate evidence of safety to be consumed under the conditions of intended use. GRAS status conveys to manufacturers and marketers that they are able to safely integrate ZIVO’s algal biomass ingredient into food processing lines and products, and to include its nutritional information on product labels.

“Our algal biomass received a GRAS designation several years ago, yet our continued innovation in cultivation, development and downstream processing technologies motivated us to convene another independent scientific review panel to renew and update the designation in anticipation of a potential commercial product launch,” said John Payne, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZIVO Bioscience.

The present GRAS review is based on commercial-scale cultivation processes and parameters, which better represent ZIVO’s planned commercial product. The analysis concludes that ZIVO’s algal biomass, as cultivated for commercial use, is exempt from the premarket approval requirements of the FDA.

ZIVO Bioscience is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

