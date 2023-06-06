Halliburton Upgrades Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's National Data Repository

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it launched the Diskos 2.0 National Data Repository (NDR) for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Diskos 2.0 is the industry’s first fully cloud-native NDR implementation.

Diskos 2.0 stores critical exploration and production data and is vital to drive investments in Norway’s oil and gas industry. The upgraded system incorporates advanced automation and artificial intelligence capabilities to derive better insights from the data, reduce cost per byte, and improve scalability to handle over 28 petabytes of data, including a copy, in a multi-cloud environment.

Diskos 2.0 connects to third-party services to add new functionalities. It allows members to instantly access the full range of seismic, well, and production data in a fully functional petrotechnical software environment, like Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365, without moving data from the NDR to a local network.

“Diskos 2.0 provides operators and key oil and gas stakeholders with a clean, transparent information and data management environment,” said Louis Vos, Assistant Director of Finance and Shared Services, National Petroleum Directorate. “It ensures that our members can access and perform data processing, interpretation, and analytics without having to copy it first.”

The upgraded system is hosted on Halliburton’s iEnergy® cloud environment. It will be available to 79 Diskos members, including oil and gas companies, service companies, and academia.

“Halliburton’s digital ecosystem and innovative digital approach to Diskos shortens the path from data to insights for members,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “It provides a boost for exploration and investments in the Norwegian shelf and plays a vital role to fortify Norway’s position as a predictable, long-term global supplier of energy.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005201r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005201/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.