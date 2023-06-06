Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it launched the Diskos 2.0 National Data Repository (NDR) for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Diskos 2.0 is the industry’s first fully cloud-native NDR implementation.

Diskos 2.0 stores critical exploration and production data and is vital to drive investments in Norway’s oil and gas industry. The upgraded system incorporates advanced automation and artificial intelligence capabilities to derive better insights from the data, reduce cost per byte, and improve scalability to handle over 28 petabytes of data, including a copy, in a multi-cloud environment.

Diskos 2.0 connects to third-party services to add new functionalities. It allows members to instantly access the full range of seismic, well, and production data in a fully functional petrotechnical software environment, like Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365, without moving data from the NDR to a local network.

“Diskos 2.0 provides operators and key oil and gas stakeholders with a clean, transparent information and data management environment,” said Louis Vos, Assistant Director of Finance and Shared Services, National Petroleum Directorate. “It ensures that our members can access and perform data processing, interpretation, and analytics without having to copy it first.”

The upgraded system is hosted on Halliburton’s iEnergy® cloud environment. It will be available to 79 Diskos members, including oil and gas companies, service companies, and academia.

“Halliburton’s digital ecosystem and innovative digital approach to Diskos shortens the path from data to insights for members,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “It provides a boost for exploration and investments in the Norwegian shelf and plays a vital role to fortify Norway’s position as a predictable, long-term global supplier of energy.”

