BENSALEM, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 – October 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Beyond Meat was unable to manufacture its meat substitutes at scale to the specifications of its partners; (2) Beyond Meat suffered from widespread scaling issues, particularly misalignment and delayed decision-making, which led to corresponding production delays. Such issues were exacerbated by Beyond Meat’s disjointed production lines; (3) These problems led some partners to balk at the high price of Beyond Meat’s products and express doubts about the Company’s ability to produce them at commercial scale; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Walt Disney Company (: DIS)

Class Period: December 10, 2020 – November 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (2) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (3) Disney had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; and (4) Disney was not on track to achieve even the reduced 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, such targets were not achievable, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (: STEM)

Class Period: March 4, 2021 – February 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (2) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (3) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (4) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Viatris Inc. ( VTRS)

Class Period: March 1, 2021 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com