StepStone Real Estate Named Consultancy of the Year By IPE Real Estate for Second Consecutive Year

5 hours ago
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group ( STEP), announced today that it was the recipient of the 2023 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year.

The winners of the IPE Real Estate Global Awards for 2023 were announced at a ceremony held on May 16, 2023 in Milan. The Consultancy of the Year Award recognizes SRE’s approach to advising its institutional clients on their real estate investment programs.

Among the judges’ considerations in selecting SRE for the award were SRE’s research and analysis capabilities, including the annual publication of SRE’s House Views; SRE’s proprietary technology, StepStone Private Markets Intelligence, which enables clients to access information across a broad range of real estate funds, helping to construct optimized portfolios; and specific case studies demonstrating SRE’s innovation, strong GP relationships, market research and portfolio construction capabilities.

“We are honored to be recognized by IPE Real Estate for the second consecutive year. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of SRE.

Key Takeaways:

  • Use of internal research to provide macroeconomic and top-down views on global real estate markets;
  • Private markets expertise to help clients develop bespoke investment strategies; and
  • In-house services to construct mandates in different currencies and jurisdictions.

About StepStone and StepStone Real Estate

StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of March 31, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $621 billion of total capital, including $138 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
[email protected]
1-203-682-8268

