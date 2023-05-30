Serve Unveils Commercial Deal with Uber to Enable Scaling of Robotic Delivery

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023

After a Successful First Year in Los Angeles, Serve Has a Plan to Deploy Up to 2,000 AI-Powered Sidewalk Delivery Robots in New Markets on the Uber Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Serve Robotics Inc., the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, unveiled the scope of their partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world's largest food delivery and ridesharing platform. The company's commercial agreement allows for Serve to deploy its robots on Uber Eats in multiple markets across the United States, with up to two thousand Serve Robots to be fielded. Utilizing delivery robots has the potential to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, while also improving the efficiency of last mile delivery and offering customers and merchants a new and innovative delivery experience.

Serve_Robotics.jpg

Expanding the partnership with Uber is a significant opportunity for Serve. Serve's robotic deliveries have grown over 30% month over month since deliveries began in 2022, with over 200 restaurants in Los Angeles now participating. This growing awareness and interest in robotic delivery in one of the largest North American markets is evident in the thousands of positive ratings received for completed deliveries.

"We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Uber," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "This partnership is a major step towards mass commercialization of robotics for autonomous delivery, and it is a testament to the success of our partnership. We are excited to continue our work with Uber to bring this innovative technology to more cities across the country."

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions robots that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. The company's self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber, Nvidia, and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitterand Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.

More Information

Vignesh Ganapathy
VP, Public Policy Serve Robotics
[email protected]
408-859-7173

favicon.png?sn=SF11897&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serve-unveils-commercial-deal-with-uber-to-enable-scaling-of-robotic-delivery-301836751.html

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11897&Transmission_Id=202305300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11897&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.