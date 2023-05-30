BioLight announces a joint cooperation agreement with Alexion (AstraZeneca Rare Disease) to explore an innovative technology based on natural tears for the diagnosis of retinal diseases

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLight (TASE: BOLT) is proud to report it has signed a research collaboration agreement with Alexion (AstraZeneca Rare Disease), focusing on exploring a groundbreaking technology that utilizes natural tears for the potential diagnosis of retinal diseases.

The study, financed by Alexion and BioLight, will evaluate a screening technique (the "Technology") that analyzes components of the tear film, an outer eye surface fluid layer. The Technology was licensed from Harvard University and will be utilized to analyze tear samples by one of the inventors, Prof. Yifat Merbl, of the Weizmann Institute of Science. The study will be conducted at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and led by Prof. Anat Loewenstein, Chair of the Ophthalmology department.

"Retinal disease affects the vision of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Early detection and treatment in the preliminary stages of retinal eye disease can prevent vision loss for a significant number of people. Finding an effective and simple tool for diagnosing during the early stages of the disease's development is a game changer. This is the objective of the experiment and research, endeavoring to detect retinal disease through human tear sampling," stated Yaacov Michlin, CEO BioLight.

About BioLight Life Sciences Ltd.

BioLight manages and invests in companies with a primary focus on bringing vital products to the market in the field of ocular disease and novel treatments in Ophthalmology.

About Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for people living with rare disorders.

Forward-looking statement:

The information, details, and BioLight's estimations contained in this report about the collaboration, trial, and research potential, commencement date of the study and its, execution methods, the results of the study, the collaboration prospects following it, and the approvals required in connection with the aforementioned are "forward-looking information" as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 1968 which involves high uncertainty and is based, among other things, on third parties and on various variables over which the BioLight does not necessarily have control, and as a result, it is possible that the aforementioned information, details, and estimates, in practice, will not be realized and/or will not be fully realized and/or will materialize in a way that is fundamentally different from the initial estimations or observations.

Contact:
Yaacov Michlin
+972509930707
[email protected]

