DENVER and SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, May 30, 2023

Growing Latin American delivery footprint meets the needs of U.S. and Canadian clients

DENVER and SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced the opening of a new customer experience delivery center in Honduras.

TTEC is now able to provide digitally-enabled CX services for clients from a new site in San Pedro Sula and will bring hundreds of jobs to the region. The new Honduras customer experience delivery center can serve clients across a wide range of industries.

"Opening a new delivery center in Honduras is an exciting next step for TTEC as we continue to expand our geographic footprint to meet the needs and requirements of our clients," said Chuck Koskovich, COO of TTEC Engage. "Honduras is an emerging nearshore location for our US-based clients and is part of our ongoing effort to identify new delivery locations, launch new sites, and scale in markets where we already have a presence."

San Pedro Sula has become an attractive nearshore option for North American clients due to its location in the Central Time Zone and large English-speaking talent pool. Full-immersion English is taught in schools and the country hosts 11 universities which provide an opportunity to attract high-quality talent.

Honduras joins TTEC's growing Latin American delivery footprint which also includes Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Additional delivery capability in the region is expected to open later this year.

TTEC is accepting applications for upcoming roles in Honduras. For more information, please visit: ttecjobs.com.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

