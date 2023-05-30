GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies Sign Teaming Agreement

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies announced a teaming agreement to explore the development of a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solution for use on GM Defense military vehicles provided to global defense and government customers at Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CANSEC) 2023. The two companies will collaborate on the research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution, on properties such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

GM_Defense_logo_Logo.jpg

While at CANSEC 2023, GM Defense will showcase a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage's Sawtooth™ C-UAS, featuring open architecture software and hardware platforms that deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functionality. Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors that utilize Black Sage's groundbreaking Command and Control System, DefenseOS.

"We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmaneuver increasingly complex threats from around the globe," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments. This collaboration enables GM Defense and Black Sage to leverage the synergies of our respective companies, extend battlefield capabilities and showcase solutions that can drive mission readiness."

"We are excited to partner with GM Defense to advance our On-the-Move C-UAS solution. GM Defense's expertise in vehicle design and manufacturing, combined with our experience in C-UAS technology, will allow us to deliver a solution that is both effective and reliable," said Ann Wood, Black Sage president. "This agreement is a significant milestone in our efforts to provide our customers with the best possible protection against the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems."

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the GM Defense booth 101 inside the EY Centre in Ottawa, Canada during CANSEC from May 31 to June 1, or visit www.gmdefensellc.com to learn more.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About Black Sage

Black Sage, a division of High Point Aerotechnologies, develops and integrates state-of-the-art counter autonomous system solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. The company's DefenseOS® threat management software platform, combined with its Sawtooth™ modular sensor and effector solution, delivers user-friendly automation, AI target discrimination and threat evaluation, mesh network capability, and systems of systems integration. Black Sage leverages its open architecture framework and the company's deep experience across urban, expeditionary, and remote environments to deliver industry-defining C-UAS capabilities for our customers.

Black_Sage_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE14082&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-defense-and-black-sage-technologies-sign-teaming-agreement-301837148.html

SOURCE GM Defense LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE14082&Transmission_Id=202305300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE14082&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.