VALCOURT, QC, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2024 financial results conference call on Thursday, June 1, 2023, followed by its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") conducted by live webcast.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2024 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel will then discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, at BRP's Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2024 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, June 1, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1-888-396-8049 (toll-free in North America)

Event code: 53112848

Click here for international dial-in numbers

Webcast: Click here to access the first quarter of FY2024 webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BRP is holding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a completely virtual meeting, which all shareholders, regardless of geographic location and equity ownership, will have an equal opportunity to attend. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are strongly encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting. Media and any other person can join via live webcast but will not be able to ask questions. Simultaneous interpretation is available in French and in English at all times.

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. (EDT)

Webcast: Click here to access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders webcast

Login: enter the 15-digit control number located on the form of proxy

Password: brp2023

Anyone can join the Meeting as a guest by clicking on "Guest".

Telephone

It is also possible to join the Meeting by telephone on a listen-only basis. Therefore, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who choose this option will not be able to vote or participate in the Meeting.

Original version: 1-888-403-7268

French: 1-888-431-3461

English: 1-888-431-3429

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are also entitled to submit questions to the Company in advance of the Meeting by email at [email protected] , and during the Meeting through the platform available at https://web.lumiagm.com/423829596 , which questions will, subject to certain verifications by BRP, be addressed at the Meeting. Questions sent in advance by e-mail must be provided by no later than 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on May 30, 2023, or if the Meeting is postponed or adjourned, by no later than 48 hours prior to the time of such postponed or adjourned meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the webcast will also be accessible on BRP's website at www.brp.com .

