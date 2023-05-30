HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

5 hours ago
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 30, 2023

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

