Viatris Named to USA Today's Inaugural List of America's Climate Leaders 2023

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 for companies that have demonstrated the greatest reduction in emissions intensity. The list was compiled by USA Today and market research company Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

2022_CSR_Environment_Fact_Sheet.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

To be considered for America's Climate Leaders 2023, a company must be headquartered in the U.S. with revenues of at least $50 million in 2021. Additionally, businesses must have made significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity in their own operations, referred to as Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and were transparent in reporting these emissions.

"We are pleased to be recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders. Our work to reduce the effects of climate change helps improve the health of those we serve, builds resilience in our operations and protects the communities where we live and work," said Lina Andersson, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Viatris. "This accolade is a testament to the leadership and execution of our Operations and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) teams in particular, whose dedication ensures we are continuously advancing sustainable access and responsible practices and operations around the globe."

Viatris committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 and to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25%. The company also obtained validation of its GHG emissions targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which classified its targets as aligned with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C of preindustrial levels. The company's emission reduction strategy features three parts: increasing renewable electricity use, enhancing operational efficiencies, and using upgraded equipment and alternative fuels.

Viatris' Global EHS Policies, including the Global Environmental Stewardship Policy, the Global Climate Change Policy, the Global Water Policy and the Global Health and Safety Policy, make up Viatris' EHS Management System, which consists of Viatris' 13 EHS Principles. The policies and principles apply to all Viatris global operations and every level of the organization.

Viatris is dedicated to transparent annual reporting on environmental, social and governance matters, continuously working to further enhance its disclosures. Visit Viatris' 2022 Sustainability Report to view more information.

Being named to USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 follows previous accolades for Viatris, including on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

Methodology
Statista compiled a list of several thousand American companies and invited them via email to submit their emissions and revenue data via a website created by Statista and USA Today. The application phase ran from November 28, 2022, to January 15, 2023. In addition, Statista scrutinized publicly available data on approximately 2,000 American companies. The main sources of data are financial and non-financial reports as well as CDP's database. Following the research phase, a second survey was sent to all relevant companies to give them the opportunity to validate their data. To ensure that the data is comparable, only emissions reported following the emissions categories of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) were considered. As there is a high degree of freedom for reporting Scope 3 emissions, these were not considered when calculating the reduction in emissions intensity. If location-based and market-based values have been reported for Scope 2 emissions in both years, then the market-based calculation was used in the analysis (as it reflects the choices a company has made regarding its electricity suppliers). Otherwise, the location-based values were used for both years.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With more than 38,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about our sustainability goals and initiatives. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Company may be unable to realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives; the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquisitions, divestitures, or its global restructuring program, within the expected timeframe or at all; impairment charges or other losses related to the divestiture or sale of businesses or assets; the Company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by COVID-19; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions, inflation and exchange rates; failure to execute stock repurchases consistent with current expectations; stock price volatility; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE10712&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-named-to-usa-todays-inaugural-list-of-americas-climate-leaders-2023-301837080.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE10712&Transmission_Id=202305300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE10712&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.