Union Investments & Development Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(39.81%), QQQM(34.06%), and GOOGL(11.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought 85,000 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 167,453. The trade had a 20.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $399.43.

On 05/30/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $424.009 per share and a market cap of $313.86Bil. The stock has returned 2.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought 82,553 shares of NYSE:SMWB for a total holding of 724,515. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.4.

On 05/30/2023, Similarweb Ltd traded for a price of $6.16 per share and a market cap of $475.75Mil. The stock has returned -33.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Similarweb Ltd has a price-book ratio of 30.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $294.67 during the quarter.

On 05/30/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $353.23 per share and a market cap of $188.93Bil. The stock has returned 13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought 298,864 shares of NAS:WIX for a total holding of 300,000. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.88.

On 05/30/2023, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $77.65 per share and a market cap of $4.41Bil. The stock has returned 20.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 12,112-share investment in OTCPK:ENLAY. Previously, the stock had a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.77 during the quarter.

On 05/30/2023, Enel SpA traded for a price of $6.3465 per share and a market cap of $64.48Bil. The stock has returned 3.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enel SpA has a price-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

