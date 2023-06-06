Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) announced today that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Aurora is expected to be included in the Russell 3000® Index effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023. A preliminary+list+of+index+additions, including Aurora Innovation, was posted by FTSE Russell on May 19, 2023.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000® Index, one of the most widely cited performance benchmarks for the U.S. stock market," said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO at Aurora. "This milestone increases our global visibility, expands our investor base, and highlights the momentum in our path to commercial launch."

The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks and membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell+Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The+Aurora+Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora+Horizon and Aurora+Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and %40aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those statements around the development and commercialization of Aurora’s products, and Aurora’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index and the timing of such inclusion. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

