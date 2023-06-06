NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Teleperformance SE (“Teleperformance” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: TLPFY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Teleperformance American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tlpfy.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Teleperformance’s growth in Core Services had been achieved, in part, by requiring its content moderators to engage in inappropriate, traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities; (2) certain Teleperformance social content moderators had been trained with materials which included illicit images of child sexual exploitation; (3) contraband images had been included in Teleperformance Daily Required Reading reports for its content moderation staff; (4) Teleperformance had failed to safeguard child sexual abuse material and had potentially violated strict rules governing the handling of such materials, including rules relating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; (5) Teleperformance had failed to provide adequate training or emotional and psychological support to content moderators exposed to egregious materials, including those exposed to extreme graphic violence and sexual images; (6) Teleperformance had imposed unreasonable time and performance targets that compounded the occupational trauma suffered by its content moderators; (7) Teleperformance had failed to implement or maintain the working conditions represented to investors, including by subjecting the Company’s content moderation workers to widespread occupational trauma without psychological support, and with paltry pay, punitive salary deductions, extensive surveillance, and aggressive union-busting tactics; (8) as a result, Teleperformance was subject to a material, undisclosed risk of legal, regulatory, business, and reputational harm if the truth regarding the Company’s content moderation services, treatment of its content moderation workers, and handling of contraband materials was ever publicly revealed; and (9) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Teleperformance you have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

