Brightland Homes selects PPG as exclusive paint provider for new home builds

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a five-year agreement with Brightland Homes, a leading U.S. homebuilder, under which Brightland Homes will exclusively offer PPG paints and coatings to customers across all its operating segments including Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida. The partnership will bring high-quality paints and coatings to homebuyers in these regions, enhancing the award-winning designs and quality craftsmanship of Brightland Homes.

“At Brightland Homes, we’re dedicated to providing homebuyers with nothing short of an exceptional experience,” said Justin Eicher, chief development officer, Brightland Homes. “PPG’s commitment to excellent customer service and deep product knowledge, in addition to a portfolio of high-quality paint options, is consistent with our mission. Our expanded relationship will enable us to provide industry-leading paint products to create beautiful homes that exceed customer expectations.”

The partnership will include PPG’s full portfolio of professional-grade paints and coatings products, backed by PPG’s global industry expertise, customer service and experience in the new home construction industry.

“PPG has been a leader in the paint and coatings industry for 140 years. We’re excited to partner with Brightland Homes, a leader in private homebuilding, to bring our expertise and innovative, solution-driven products to its residential customers,” said Courtney Jungjohann Deemer, PPG general manager, U.S. Trade, Architectural Coatings.

Learn more about PPG’s paint solutions for professional painters at ppgpaints.com.

About Brightland Homes

Brightland Homes, headquartered in Addison, Texas, has built new homes at an exceptional value for over 30 years. Known for award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, Brightland Homes is the 13th largest private homebuilder and ranked 29th in the US according to Builder 100. The company builds in over 110 communities across Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee, while previously operating under Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes, and Wonderland Homes brands. The builder recently acquired Southern Impression Homes in Florida. For more information visit www.brightlandhomes.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005409r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005409/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.