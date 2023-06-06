PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a five-year agreement with Brightland Homes, a leading U.S. homebuilder, under which Brightland Homes will exclusively offer PPG paints and coatings to customers across all its operating segments including Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida. The partnership will bring high-quality paints and coatings to homebuyers in these regions, enhancing the award-winning designs and quality craftsmanship of Brightland Homes.

“At Brightland Homes, we’re dedicated to providing homebuyers with nothing short of an exceptional experience,” said Justin Eicher, chief development officer, Brightland Homes. “PPG’s commitment to excellent customer service and deep product knowledge, in addition to a portfolio of high-quality paint options, is consistent with our mission. Our expanded relationship will enable us to provide industry-leading paint products to create beautiful homes that exceed customer expectations.”

The partnership will include PPG’s full portfolio of professional-grade paints and coatings products, backed by PPG’s global industry expertise, customer service and experience in the new home construction industry.

“PPG has been a leader in the paint and coatings industry for 140 years. We’re excited to partner with Brightland Homes, a leader in private homebuilding, to bring our expertise and innovative, solution-driven products to its residential customers,” said Courtney Jungjohann Deemer, PPG general manager, U.S. Trade, Architectural Coatings.

Learn more about PPG’s paint solutions for professional painters at ppgpaints.com.

About Brightland Homes

Brightland Homes, headquartered in Addison, Texas, has built new homes at an exceptional value for over 30 years. Known for award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, Brightland Homes is the 13th largest private homebuilder and ranked 29th in the US according to Builder 100. The company builds in over 110 communities across Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee, while previously operating under Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes, and Wonderland Homes brands. The builder recently acquired Southern Impression Homes in Florida. For more information visit www.brightlandhomes.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005409/en/