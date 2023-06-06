There’s no summer like a Summer of DashPass summer, and in celebration of the unofficial start of the season, Summer of DashPass is back with thousands of deals across the nation, more experiences, and more ways to have the best summer ever. From food and flowers, to grocery and convenience items, to everything you need for swimtime, sports games and so much more, getting on-demand access to thousands of deals across the nation to live your best summer yet has never been easier with DashPass. DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders – saving members over $35 a month on average**. Starting June 15th, DoorDash is kicking off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass – five jam-packed weeks of thousands of exciting member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide.

During Summer of DashPass, DashPass members will be able to access nationwide, thrilling offers from beloved restaurant favorites like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and Starbucks as well as thousands of offers from retailers and grocers like DICK’s Sporting Goods, Walgreens, ALDI, and more. Below are just a few of the hottest deals and sweepstakes over five weeks, only with DashPass*:

Father’s Day Favorites For Dad | June 15 - June 21

$5 off orders $30+ from Jack in the Box, plus exclusive delivery access to the limited-time Snoop Late Night Munchie Meal.

40% off orders $50+ up to $30 off at DICK’s Sporting Goods

$10 off orders $30+ at Walgreens

20% off $35+ up to $10 off on all alcohol orders. Must be 21+ to order. Drink responsibly

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee® drink on Friday

The Official Summer Kickoff | June 22 - June 28

Buy one Mac & Cheese, get one free at Panera Bread. Excludes Group Size and Pick 2 menu items

Get $5 off when you add Sprite to your order of $20+ at eligible stores

$10 off orders $20+ after 10pm at Wendy’s

$20 off orders $50+ at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find

30% off 1 order of $25+ up to $15 at DashMart

$10 off orders $30+ at Walgreens

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee® drink on Friday

Everything You Need for Your 4th of July Celebration | June 29 - July 5

Free Volcano Burrito or Taco on orders of $15+ at Taco Bell (terms apply). Plus, use code FFXVI when you order from the Taco Bell Volcano menu from 6/29-7/5, get free downloadable content in Final Fantasy XVI and get automatically entered for a chance to win a game copy of FINAL FANTASY XVI on the PlayStation®5 (PS5™)

40% off orders $50+, up to $25 at Sprouts Farmers Market

30% off orders $15+ (max $10) at Dollar General

20% off $35+ up to $10 off on all alcohol orders. Must be 21+ to order. Drink responsibly

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee® drink on Friday

Dog Days of Summer | July 6 - July 12

Spend $25, get a free ExtraMostBestest® pepperoni or cheese pizza at Little Caesar's

$10 off orders $20+ after 10pm at Wendy’s

$20 off orders $50+ at ALDI with the purchase of one ALDI Find

Cool Off with National Ice Cream Day and Cool Coffee Deals | July 13 - July 19

Buy 2, Get $5 off (mix & match) Talenti, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike in select stores all week for National Ice Cream Day

$10 off orders $20+ from 12-3pm all week at Starbucks

$6 off orders $30+ at Wingstop, plus exclusive delivery access to a limited time flavor

50% off all orders of $20+ (max $15) at DashMart

30% off orders $30+ at RiteAid

30% off orders $25+ (max $10) at 7-Eleven

Spend $5 at 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee® drink on Friday

*Terms and conditions apply to all offers.

Plus, throughout Summer of DashPass, consumers will have several chances to win exciting experiences and exclusive items. From music festival passes, to hot summer concert tickets, to epic sports games, to a limited-edition cooler that’ll get you your DoorDash order wherever you are, and more, the greatest summer of all time is all on the app.

We all have a summer from our past we look back on as our best summer ever. To bring this to life, DoorDash is bringing America’s favorite duo back together again, Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott, to showcase exactly how amazing summer can be – yes, even better than that summer – with Summer of DashPass. Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio, created a fresh, hilarious, feel-good+ad featuring actors and comedians Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott that combines nostalgia for past summers while highlighting that a new season means new chances to best even their best summer. Through exclusive goodies, awe-inducing experiences, and all kinds of savings to fuel a season’s worth of new stories – the best summer ever is on the horizon. The omnichannel US marketing campaign will come to life on television, in-app, through paid digital, social, radio and more from June through July.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re excited to bring Summer of DashPass to our members, underscoring the value and breadth of a DashPass membership and unlocking access to the best of their neighborhoods at the most affordable prices. We’re thrilled to once again be able to provide first-of-its-kind, exclusive access to incredible deals across national and local businesses across the country,” said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “This summer, we’re bringing even more value to our members on everything from groceries to throwback, beloved menu items, to sporting goods, to fun sweepstakes and much more.”

DashPass members get unlimited $0 delivery fees and up to 10% off eligible orders, thanks to lower service fees, all year-round from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail stores across the nation. Beyond perks to help save on delivery fees, DashPass members also enjoy access to always-on benefits like 5% in DoorDash credit back on all eligible Pickup orders and members-only exclusive offers and items. Not a DashPass member? Sign up for DashPass here to ensure you can access Summer of DashPass and other exclusive perks. Plus, eligible Chase cardmembers who have activated their DashPass benefit can receive 10% off their next order throughout Summer of DashPass and customers who are Chase cardmembers but have not activated their DashPass benefit can receive 50% off their next two orders once they sign up for DashPass.

**Estimated savings are based on average savings for DashPass members and do not include the subscription fees members pay.

