Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ervin+Pilku and Alex+Maldonado as managing directors in the fixed income group.

“We are excited to have Ervin and Alex join our team. These additions, combined with the recent+hirings+of+five+other+key+members, will continue to build on our recent momentum and will enhance our offerings and capabilities,” said Alan+Roth, head of structured products trading at Piper Sandler.

Pilku joins the firm with over 20 years of experience in trading structured credit products. He will be based in the New York office and will focus on trading collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Previously, he served as a managing director at East West Bank, Guggenheim Partners and Cantor Fitzgerald. Pilku received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance & investments from Baruch College.

Maldonado will be based in Austin and will cover fixed income sales for institutional investors across structured products. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, he worked in securitized product sales roles at Cantor Fitzgerald and Deutsche Bank. Maldonado holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University .

“As the market presents opportunities, we remain focused on our strategic hiring efforts. We are excited to leverage Ervin and Alex’s skillsets into our existing platform,” said Michael+Piper, head of fixed income sales.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2023. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005187/en/