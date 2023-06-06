38 Weeks to Prepare for a New Career: Galvanize Announces Part-Time Hack Reactor Coding Bootcamp

4 hours ago
Galvanize, a leading provider of software engineering training, has launched a new part-time+Hack+Reactor+Coding+Bootcamp to prepare beginners for full-stack engineering careers. In keeping with its purpose and mission, Galvanize has designed the new part-time program to make software engineering careers more accessible, bringing the quality of its industry-leading full-time offerings to more adult learners.

Focused on JavaScript, Next.js, and TypeScript, three of the most desired programming languages by companies and professionals, as well as other state-of-the-art frameworks and industry practices, Galvanize’s new part-time program will prepare students to become full-stack software engineers in 38 weeks. Providing the same caliber of programming and instruction as the other Hack Reactor coding programs, students will learn new skills and advance their careers over a 19 hours per week schedule, from wherever they can get online.

“Time and cost shouldn’t be a barrier to career advancement, and we are thrilled to be opening a new part-time program for the beginner market,” said Jaime Matyas, Galvanize CEO. “We recognize that more learners want to enter tech careers but are balancing the demands of their jobs and families. By scaling our mastery-based learning model to a part-time program, the tech field will gain new talent that may have otherwise gone untapped.”

The Hack Reactor part-time program leverages Galvanize’s experience from its previous part-time programs and incorporates the innovative instructional design from its lauded beginner full-time program. Designed to ensure students understand, internalize, and gain proficiency throughout every learning module, the new offering includes the ability to retake modules as needed as students work to build a personal project, a group project, and create a portfolio to impress potential employers.

The new program is led by vetted instructors with proven experience in tech industries and education and delivered in a live online learning environment, inviting interaction between students, their instructors, and their support team. Beyond the technical and soft-skills coursework, Galvanize’s Career Services team helps students prepare for the job search with one-on-one coaching, mock interviews, resume support, and more.

As a leading coding bootcamp education provider, Galvanize and its Hack Reactor brand help launch and accelerate the careers of aspiring technical professionals by teaching the skills needed to excel with coding languages across diverse sectors. Galvanize also enables students multiple ways to afford its programs, including scholarships and one of the most student-friendly Income+Share+Agreements on the market.

For more information, visit www.galvanize.com.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is the leading educator for rapid career and organizational transformation. Galvanize programs are designed for anyone with motivation to succeed, regardless of education, experience, or background. With 12,000+ graduates bringing their talents to more than 2,250 companies, Galvanize is a leader in technical education, empowering learners and leaders across industries to propel careers and businesses forward and make an impact through tech. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

