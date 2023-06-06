Alpha Cognition Inc. (CSE: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition,” or the “Company”) announces a private placement offering of up to $6,500,000 of units at a price of $0.22 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.31 per share for a period of three years from the closing date. All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development, general and administrative matters, and working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

