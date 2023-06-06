JANA Partners (“JANA”), which along with its affiliates and partners, owns 9.3% of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT), “Freshpet” or the “Company), today provided the guidance to shareholders about how to ensure their shares can be voted at the Company’s upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2023 Annual Meeting”) scheduled for July 25, 2023.

Freshpet shareholders who have loaned, pledged or hypothecated any of their Common Stock may not be able to vote their shares unless such shares are returned to their accounts before the record date. Given the significant short interest in Freshpet, it is possible that shareholders are not aware that their stock has been loaned by their broker. According to information Freshpet has provided to custodial banks, brokers and other intermediaries, we believe Freshpet has set a record date of Monday, June 12, 2023 for its 2023 Annual Meeting. Since shares on loan cannot be voted, it is imperative that shareholders who wish to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting make certain they have their shares in proper voting order before the record date.

Barry Rosenstein, Managing Partner at JANA, commented, “In yet another apparent attempt to frustrate shareholders’ ability to participate in a fair and democratic election of directors, the Freshpet Board has yet to publicly disclose the record date for its 2023 Annual Meeting despite abruptly accelerating the meeting date by more than two months and the significant short interest in the Company’s stock. As it is possible that shareholders may not be aware that their stock has been loaned by their prime broker(s)—and that recalling one’s shares may take several days to complete—we strongly urge shareholders to contact their prime brokers immediately to confirm that all their stock is fully voteable. This is particularly important, because share lending at Freshpet is elevated due to hedging caused by the Company’s equity linked issuance earlier this year.”

Shareholders can contact JANA’s proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A, at (212) 750-5833 if they have any questions with this process.

