Vertiv Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Detailing ESG Initiatives and Achievements in Second Annual ESG Report

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today released its second+annual+report on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, highlighting initiatives across several key areas.

In 2022, efforts focused on six areas key to the company’s vision and values: efficient products and systems, responsible operations, its people, its neighbors, supply chain integrity, and governance. Some of the initiatives and results highlighted in the report include:

- The expansion of both the product portfolio and the product pipeline with new and upgraded offerings with energy- and water-efficiency attributes.

- Release of the Vertiv+Guide+to+Data+Center+Sustainability, an online resource of practices and emerging technologies to help the industry advance toward net-zero operations.

- Launch of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) training sessions for senior management and other global and regional leaders and continued training on unconscious bias.

- Centralizing and expanding employee wellness programs for associates globally.

- Driving positive change in communities across the globe through employee volunteerism supported by the company, focusing on education and STEM, people in need, healthcare, and community improvements.

- Steps taken in 2022 to reduce the environmental impacts of Vertiv’s business. Across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), several Vertiv factories have purchased renewable energy for operations, and Vertiv’s E+I Engineering Burnfoot location in Ireland installed a system that recycles and reuses all process water in manufacturing, reducing the overall water consumption of the site. In North America, the Delaware, Ohio, U.S. facility began installation of an on-site solar field, to support a microgrid demonstration initiative.

- Continued commitment to supply chain integrity, analyzing 100% of the prior year supplier spend and conducting additional due diligence on more than 500 direct and indirect suppliers to assure compliance with leading industry standards for human rights and labor conditions.

“We have made steady advancement in our commitment to be a responsible global and corporate citizen,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv CEO. “We are creating reliable, water- and energy-efficient products and systems that support the environmental objectives of our customers, while improving our own policies and impact related to our operations, our people, our communities, and our supply chain. We are proud to share our work on these fronts with the world.”

This year’s ESG report also introduces reporting aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a leading framework for communicating the management of climate risks and opportunities and how these impact Vertiv’s business strategy.

Additional details are available in the report, which can be accessed and downloaded at Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230529005190r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230529005190/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.