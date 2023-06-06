NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) ( LPSN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lpsn.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lpsn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LivePerson you have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

