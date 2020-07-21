PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Technology Inc. ("Cheche Technology" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, jointly hosted an auto insurance industry summit focused on new energy vehicles ("NEV"s) with the Shanghai Insurance Exchange, an integrated global insurance services platform, in Beijing on May 17th. The Shanghai Insurance Exchange was established with the approval of the State Council in November 2015, initiated and funded by 91 insurance companies, intermediaries, and financial institutions. It is an exchange platform for insurance, reinsurance, insurance asset management, and related products.

Participation of Leading Insurance Companies and NEV Manufacturers:

A total of 40 representatives from eight insurance companies, including People's Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance Group, and China Pacific Insurance Company, and nine NEV companies, including XPeng, NIO, and AVATR, were in attendance, along with a group of industry experts and business leaders to jointly discuss the ongoing challenges and solutions in the current environment, as well as exchange ideas and collaborate on future developments.

Shan Shufeng, deputy general manager of the Shanghai Insurance Exchange, said, "A high-quality NEV industry and the corresponding development of an effective NEV auto insurance industry requires cross-industry integration. Enhancing collaboration and maintaining regular and rigorous dialogues between insurance carriers, NEV companies and technology platforms will help achieve accurate, real-time collection of NEV insurance data and integrated various technology stacks that, once disseminated, will drive improvements in new insurance products and risk management services, promoting cost reductions and increased efficiencies throughout the industry and collectively strengthening the NEV ecosystem.

Focus on Improved Consumer Experience and NEV Risk Management for Insurers:

Consumer preferences continue to be the driving force behind the NEV car industry and insurance platforms. To achieve further progress, priorities must remain aligned with the customer--- distribution channels must be enhanced and the consumer experience must continue to be improved. Above all, the insurance companies present were adamant about the high value they place on risk management.

Zhang Lei, CEO of Cheche Technology, said, "Although NEV insurance is currently considered a risky product facing high loss ratios and claims, there is a vast opportunity for insurance innovation with this new generation of vehicles. Reimagining NEV sales approaches, optimizing consumer services, and leveraging the interconnection of vehicle data, combined with consistent upgrades and innovation to pricing models, provides unlimited possibilities for the enhancement of insurance products. Our Company's evolving technology will enable NEV manufacturers to have their own customized sales, claims, service, and digital insurance platforms to further optimize the end user's experience."

Insurance Innovations to Enable NEV Adoption:

NEVs may initially be considered higher risk to insure than traditional internal combustion vehicles due to the relative lack of historical loss information, the complexity and delays of making major repairs due to the lack of qualified technicians, and the risk of total loss in the event that the lithium battery is compromised. But the event made it clear that the rich data connections of NEVs have the potential to revolutionize how risk is measured, providing consumers with a more convenient and efficient purchasing and claims experience while dramatically reducing the potential for fraud.

The event's success demonstrated the possibilities that can be achieved when companies prioritize collaboration focused on consumer benefits, innovation, and efficiency as the NEV sector becomes one of the most important industries globally.

Cheche Technology announced on January 30, 2023, that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") with Prime Impact Acquisition I ("Prime Impact") (NYSE: PIAI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that will result in Cheche Technology becoming a publicly listed company (the "Proposed Transaction"). Upon closing, the combined company (the "Combined Company") will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "CCG."

About Cheche Technology

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche Technology is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 110 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 24 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche Technology has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en.

About Prime Impact

Prime Impact is a Cayman Islands exempted company formed on July 21, 2020, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination involving Prime Impact and one or more businesses. Prime Impact is focused on partnering with experienced management teams building innovative, data-centric technology or technology-related companies in key Asian markets with a focus on the Greater China market. Prime Impact is led by Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO Mark Long and Co-Founder and Co-CEO Michael Cordano. Learn more at https://ir.primeimpactcapital.com.

