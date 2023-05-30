PR Newswire

Current Member, Jay Shendure, is Appointed Chair

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of Olga Troyanskaya, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University to PacBio's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Jay Shendure, Ph.D. as Chair. Dr. Shendure is a Professor of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington.

"I am so honored to have Dr. Troyanskaya join PacBio's Scientific Advisory Board," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "Dr. Troyanskaya is an expert in bioinformatics and other important biological analysis and brings decades of expertise to our work. Her guidance will be invaluable. I'd also like to thank Dr. Shendure for his willingness to serve as Chair. Dr. Shendure has been a member of the Scientific Advisory Board since its inception and his contributions are critical to our success."

Dr. Troyanskaya is a Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics. She joined Princeton in 2003 as an assistant professor and became a full professor in 2013. She is also the Deputy Director of Genomics at the Flatiron Institute of the Simons Foundation. Professor Troyanskaya received her doctorate in biomedical informatics from Stanford in 2003 and earned a bachelor's in computer science and biology from the University of Richmond.

"I'm looking forward to working with PacBio and the other Scientific Advisory Board members and learning from them," said Dr. Troyanskaya. "Supporting PacBio's priorities and providing my expertise as they develop new products and enhance others is a natural extension of my work at Princeton."

Created in Nov. 2022, the SAB provides guidance to the research and development efforts at PacBio, including critical feedback, advice, and expertise on future technological and scientific direction to inform PacBio's priorities and roadmaps for current and future products. The goal of the SAB is to help provide a strong voice for the future of the 'omics and quantitative biology fields, while advocating for ways PacBio can create that future.

Dr. Troyanskaya replaces Dr. Joseph (Jody) Puglisi, Ph.D., Jauch Professor and Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University.

"I want to thank Dr. Puglisi for his dedication to the Scientific Advisory Board," said Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer at PacBio. "He has been instrumental in supporting our product roadmap through his invaluable contributions to the board and to PacBio over the past decade."

The other member of the SAB is Euan Ashley, M.D., Ph.D. – Associate Dean and Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine, Roger and Joelle Burnell Professor of Genomics and Precision Health at Stanford University.

The next SAB meeting is taking place today, May 30, 2023.

