MENLO PARK, Calif., May 30, 2023

Current Member, Jay Shendure, is Appointed Chair

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of Olga Troyanskaya, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University to PacBio's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Jay Shendure, Ph.D. as Chair. Dr. Shendure is a Professor of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington.

"I am so honored to have Dr. Troyanskaya join PacBio's Scientific Advisory Board," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "Dr. Troyanskaya is an expert in bioinformatics and other important biological analysis and brings decades of expertise to our work. Her guidance will be invaluable. I'd also like to thank Dr. Shendure for his willingness to serve as Chair. Dr. Shendure has been a member of the Scientific Advisory Board since its inception and his contributions are critical to our success."

Dr. Troyanskaya is a Professor of Computer Science and the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics. She joined Princeton in 2003 as an assistant professor and became a full professor in 2013. She is also the Deputy Director of Genomics at the Flatiron Institute of the Simons Foundation. Professor Troyanskaya received her doctorate in biomedical informatics from Stanford in 2003 and earned a bachelor's in computer science and biology from the University of Richmond.

"I'm looking forward to working with PacBio and the other Scientific Advisory Board members and learning from them," said Dr. Troyanskaya. "Supporting PacBio's priorities and providing my expertise as they develop new products and enhance others is a natural extension of my work at Princeton."

Created in Nov. 2022, the SAB provides guidance to the research and development efforts at PacBio, including critical feedback, advice, and expertise on future technological and scientific direction to inform PacBio's priorities and roadmaps for current and future products. The goal of the SAB is to help provide a strong voice for the future of the 'omics and quantitative biology fields, while advocating for ways PacBio can create that future.

Dr. Troyanskaya replaces Dr. Joseph (Jody) Puglisi, Ph.D., Jauch Professor and Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University.

"I want to thank Dr. Puglisi for his dedication to the Scientific Advisory Board," said Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer at PacBio. "He has been instrumental in supporting our product roadmap through his invaluable contributions to the board and to PacBio over the past decade."

The other member of the SAB is Euan Ashley, M.D., Ph.D. – Associate Dean and Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine, Roger and Joelle Burnell Professor of Genomics and Precision Health at Stanford University.

The next SAB meeting is taking place today, May 30, 2023.

About PacBio
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB® short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to anticipated guidance by, and the goals of, the SAB, including in connection with its provision of feedback, advice and expertise with respect to future technological and scientific developments of current and future products, technologies and priorities, and other future events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including, among others, challenges inherent in the research, development and commercialization of new products; potential conflicts and obligations of SAB members with third parties; and extensive competition in genomic sequencing that could make the products PacBio is developing, including any that it may develop in connection with input from the SAB, obsolete or non-competitive. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in PacBio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q. PacBio disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
[email protected]

Media:
Lizelda Lopez
[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

