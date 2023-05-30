Michael Yarian joins MUFG

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023

Yarian joins the bank as International Business Head of Sales and Trading, and Regional Head of Sales and Trading for the Americas

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Michael Yarian has joined the group as International Business Head of Sales and Trading, and Regional Head of Sales and Trading for the Americas.

Mike_Yarian_headshot___May_2023.jpg

As the International Business Head of Sales and Trading, Yarian will be responsible for the development and execution of the business strategy and for management of risk for the International Sales and Trading business, closely collaborating with international leadership and relevant stakeholders. In his Americas role, Yarian will focus on continuing to foster closer coordination across Bank and Securities entities while strategically growing the Global Markets business in the region. He will be based in New York.

Group Head of the Global Markets Business Group Hiroyuki Seki, and Deputy Group Head of the Global Markets Business Group and Global Head of Sales and Trading Masashi Kanematsu, said: "MUFG aims to provide best-in-class market solutions for our clients. We see significant opportunities to grow our Global Markets and Sales and Trading businesses worldwide, and Mike will play a key role in this growth."

"We are excited to have Mike join our leadership team," said Kevin Cronin, CEO and Regional Executive for the Americas. "Michael's relevant fixed income sales and trading experience will help us to continue to elevate MUFG's position as a key player in the industry."

Yarian joins MUFG with nearly three decades of relevant financial services experience. Most recently, he held the Global Head of Flow Rates Trading and the Head of Americas Global Debt Markets roles at HSBC. Previously, Yarian spent 20 years at Barclays in various leadership positions across the Sales and Trading businesses.

Press contact:
Oksana Poltavets
D: +1-646-767-1326
[email protected]

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

MUFG_Main_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL14113&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-yarian-joins-mufg-301837234.html

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.

