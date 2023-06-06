Seventeen schools, cities and nonprofit organizations across the state will now have improved access to quality drinking water due to funding from the annual Missouri+American+Water+Hydration+Station+Grant+Program. Launched last year, the program awards water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.

The program also promotes environmental stewardship by encouraging reusable bottle use to reduce single-use plastic bottles. According to the Container+Recycling+Institute, roughly 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day. While most end up in landfills, millions still litter streets, parks and waterways.

“As stewards of both the environment and the communities we serve, Missouri American Water is proud to offer an annual grant program that benefits our customers and local waterways.” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

Recipients of indoor Hydration Stations for 2023 are:

Manchester City Hall

Florissant Police Department

Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles

St. Joseph YWCA

Room at the Inn - Bridgeton

Community Mission Corporation – St. Joseph

Stewartsville C-2 School District

Jefferson City YMCA

Ferguson Community Center

Saint Joseph School District

Lawson Middle School

Recipients of outdoor Hydration Stations for 2023 are:

Ellisville Park

Orrick City Park

Ivory Crockett Park – Webster Groves

Fenton City Park

River Bluff Trails Park – St. Joseph

“The new bottle filling station has provided our community with a contactless and sanitary way to promote overall health and wellness while reducing the amount of single use plastic bottles that end up in our landfills,” said Danielle Dulin, city manager of Warrensburg, which received a grant last year.

The annual grant program will be accepting applications again in spring 2024. Applicants who did not receive grants this year and who qualify are encouraged to reapply. To be eligible, entities must receive their tap water from Missouri American Water. One unit will be considered per organization, per program year.

