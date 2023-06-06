Missouri American Water Announces Recipients of Annual Hydration Station Grant Program

4 hours ago
Seventeen schools, cities and nonprofit organizations across the state will now have improved access to quality drinking water due to funding from the annual Missouri+American+Water+Hydration+Station+Grant+Program. Launched last year, the program awards water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.

The program also promotes environmental stewardship by encouraging reusable bottle use to reduce single-use plastic bottles. According to the Container+Recycling+Institute, roughly 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day. While most end up in landfills, millions still litter streets, parks and waterways.

“As stewards of both the environment and the communities we serve, Missouri American Water is proud to offer an annual grant program that benefits our customers and local waterways.” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

Recipients of indoor Hydration Stations for 2023 are:

  • Manchester City Hall
  • Florissant Police Department
  • Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles
  • St. Joseph YWCA
  • Room at the Inn - Bridgeton
  • Community Mission Corporation – St. Joseph
  • Stewartsville C-2 School District
  • Jefferson City YMCA
  • Ferguson Community Center
  • Saint Joseph School District
  • Lawson Middle School

Recipients of outdoor Hydration Stations for 2023 are:

  • Ellisville Park
  • Orrick City Park
  • Ivory Crockett Park – Webster Groves
  • Fenton City Park
  • River Bluff Trails Park – St. Joseph

“The new bottle filling station has provided our community with a contactless and sanitary way to promote overall health and wellness while reducing the amount of single use plastic bottles that end up in our landfills,” said Danielle Dulin, city manager of Warrensburg, which received a grant last year.

The annual grant program will be accepting applications again in spring 2024. Applicants who did not receive grants this year and who qualify are encouraged to reapply. To be eligible, entities must receive their tap water from Missouri American Water. One unit will be considered per organization, per program year.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

