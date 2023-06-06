ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) ( KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew G. Backman, the Company’s Global Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.



Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 3:40 pm ET

Click here for webcast

The fireside chat discussions will also be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]