Vishay Intertechnology Thick Film Power Resistor With Optional NTC Thermistor and PC-TIM Simplifies Designs, Saves Board Space, and Lowers Costs

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Designed for Mounting on a Heatsink, AEC-Q200 Qualified Device in Compact SOT-227 Package Offers High Pulse Handling Capability and Power Dissipation to 120 W

MALVERN, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor in the compact, low profile SOT-227 package for mounting on a heatsink. Available with an optional NTC thermistor for internal temperature monitoring and pre-applied Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PC-TIM) for more efficient mounting, the Vishay MCB ISOA offers high pulse handling capability and high power dissipation up to 120 W at an 85 °C bottom case temperature.

Built on an exposed alumina substrate instead of a metal tab, the device released today lowers costs for automotive, industrial, and avionics, military, and space (AMS) applications, in which it will serve as a precharge, discharge, active discharge, or snubber resistor. With the option to integrate an AEC-Q200 qualified, temperature cycle tested NTC thermistor inside the resistor package, the ISOA simplifies designs and saves board space, while its optional PC-TIM streamlines installation in production.

The device’s high power and high energy dissipation simplifies designs and lowers costs by reducing the need for power components. For applications subject to high and repetitive pulse surges, the resistor can handle high energy pulses (i.e., 110 J for 0.1 s) and is multi-pulsed tested at 230 J for 670 ms and 3000 cycles and 350 J for 1060 ms and 5000 cycles. Additional custom testing options for the device are also available.

The ISOA features a resistance range from 0.47 Ω to 1 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 5 % and ± 10 %, and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K, ± 150 ppm/K, and ± 300 ppm/K. The resistor offers a maximum operating voltage of 1500 V, an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C, and dielectric strength of 4000 Vrms. The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive design and can include two different resistors.

Samples and production quantities of the new resistor are available now, with lead times of 15 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?32598 (ISOA)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720308546964

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NzYyMiM1NjE3OTQ5IzIwMTk4MDU=
Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.