PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating GreenLight (NASDAQ: GRNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Fall Line.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/greenlight-biosciences-holdings-pbc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GreenLight public stockholders are expected to receive only $0.30 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest thereon, and subject to any required withholding. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for GreenLight by imposing a significant penalty if GreenLight accepts a superior bid. GreenLight insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of GreenLight's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for GreenLight.

If you own GreenLight common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/greenlight-biosciences-holdings-pbc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-greenlight-biosciences-holdings-pbc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-fall-line-301837157.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP