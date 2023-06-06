Rackspace Technology Awarded a New Cloud Cooperative Services Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Contract provides a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services to the State of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a new Cloud Cooperative Services (DIR Contract #DIR-CPO-5186) contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contracts Program.

The contract provides the State of Texas the ability to purchase Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Miscellaneous as a Service (MaaS), Cloud Broker, and Related Services through a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services for Rackspace Technology.

“Since Rackspace Technology has been evaluated, selected and awarded to do business with Texas government entities, public sector customers in Texas will have the ability to procure cloud services without having to go through a public bid process,” said Rick Rosenberg, Vice President, and GM of Rackspace Technology Government Solutions. “The accelerated process will allow customers to simply buy from Rackspace Government Solutions directly, in full statutory compliance while receiving the benefit of accelerated product and solution delivery.”

In 2020, Rackspace Technology was awarded a contract to provide multicloud solutions to support the state’s overall IT modernization effort. Rackspace Technology provided DIR with operational, technical and security solutions across DIR’s Data Center Services hybrid public clouds. Rackspace Technology also leveraged its strong relationships with DIR cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to expand DIR’s cloud strategy.

“DIR’s technology modernization efforts resulted in the delivery of services to the Texas government and further empowered the people of Texas with the responsive, efficient and cost-effective technology solutions,” added Rosenberg.

For more information on Rackspace Technology Government Solutions click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0ODkzMiM1NjIxNjM1IzIwMDU3MjQ=
Rackspace-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.