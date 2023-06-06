PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Xybion Digital announced today it is partnering with a Global Pharmaceutical Company headquartered in Japan to streamline, digitize and optimize their drug stability study program to enhance process efficiency and improve compliance. Xybion's Labwise XD LIMS solution will help manage their stability studies in-house as well as conducted by their outsourced partners.

Stability studies are becoming extremely important with various complex regulatory needs globally. Global pharmaceutical companies need robust, yet flexible, stability studies programs that can be managed in their internal labs and can be extended to their outsourced partners as required.

"System flexibility to operate in dynamic country specific regulatory requirements is a must have in the modern stability study programs. These studies are increasingly outsourced for flexibility, timeline, and cost reasons. Our stability study LIMS, Labwise XD, is developed to address this growing business and regulatory needs. This is a pre-configured solution to address country level needs and equally suited for in-house labs or in an outsourced model," says Kamal Biswas, President & COO, Xybion.

Labwise XD LIMS is a modular, unified, and all-inclusive end-to-end LIMS SaaS platform to support all workflows in the labs. This manages Test Methods, Sample Management, Stability Studies protocols, Inventory Management, Analytical Methods, Instrument Management, Lab Personnel Training, Quality Management, and lab Personnel Safety. This helps create a unified Digital Lab Execution System and provides health & safety shields to lab personnel. This comes with a Customer Portal that helps create a seamless communication mechanism between multiple partner companies without downloading information out of Labwise XD. Labwise XD is also available to manage Gene & Cell Therapy Labs and Manufacturing Operations. Xybion has been named as one of the top 10 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Solution providers by multiple publications.

"At Xybion, we always aspire to create software solutions that are unified with various capabilities needed to operate a lab in-house or with partners. This is a great example of enabling this global pharma to meet their external lab partners without duplicating effort and adding compliance risks. I'm very excited to see how Xybion Platform as a Solution is helping companies increase their digital capabilities," adds Dr. Pradip K Banerjee, Chairman & CEO of Xybion.

Xybion is a global Software & Services company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate speed of innovation, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe. These modules are unified creating a robust lab execution system that provides seamless experience for all laboratory staff and a very simple IT ecosystem to maintain for the IT organization.

