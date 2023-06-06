Jacobson Served as President and CEO of the ALA for Nearly 30 Years, Now Transitioning to SKYX to Assist with the Standardization of the Safe, Advanced Plug-and-Play Ceiling Outlet - Replacing the Old, Hazardous Wire Installation Method

Standardization of the Safe, Easy Plug-and-Play Installation Method will Save Lives and Advance the Lighting and Fan Industries by Enhancing Replacement of Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") SKYX, a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of The American Lighting Association (ALA), has joined the Company as a Senior Product Standardization Advisor.

During his 30-year service as the President and CEO of the American Lighting Association, Mr. Jacobson led the association to become a strong advocate and partner for the lighting and ceiling fan industries. Under Jacobson's leadership the association was active in member education, expanding lighting awareness, protecting, and advancing product sales through its regulatory, legislative, and engineering work, and delivering meetings and conferences to help grow the industry. The regulatory work has protected ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and sockets from unnecessary federal and state regulations that would have been detrimental to lighting sales. Prior to his work at the American Lighting Association, Eric Jacobson served as the senior intergovernmental affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Mr. Jacobson said: "I am truly excited to join the SKYX team to assist with the standardization process of its safe ceiling outlet. Transforming the lighting and fan industries from the existing old hazardous hardwire installation method to a safe and easy plug-and-play installation method will resolve the biggest unsolved problem of the lighting industry. This will be a huge win for the lighting and fan industries as it will enable consumers to replace fixtures safely, much more often and will significantly enhance the industry's business activity."

"We are very happy to announce that such a clear industry leader and has joined the SKYX safety movement," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms. "Having Mr. Jacobson, the former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association, work together with our safety code team led by Mark Early, the former Head and Chief Engineer of the National Electrical Code, is quite significant. Having the two U.S. leaders of the Lighting and Electrical industries working together and leading SKYX's standardization process is a major step towards our ceiling safety standard goal for homes and buildings."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Such forward-looking statements include any statements regarding SKYX's products becoming a new standard. There can be no assurance that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will gain market acceptance or that they will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Smart Platforms into homes, buildings, cruise ships and communities and adoption by hotels, builders and architects, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, risks arising from mergers and acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Media Relations Contacts:

Britney Ouzts/Barbara Goldberg

O'Connell & Goldberg, Inc.

(754) 204-7074/ (954) 294-4677

[email protected] / [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/757992/American-Lighting-Association-ALA-Former-President-and-CEO-Eric-Jacobson-Joins-SKYX-as-Senior-Product-Standardization-Advisor





