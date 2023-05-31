Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it plans to participate in several investor conferences in the months of May and June 2023, including:

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference – Minneapolis, MN – May 31, 2023

– Minneapolis, MN – May 31, 2023 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Boston, MA – June 6-7, 2023

Boston, MA – June 6-7, 2023 TD Cowen Sustainability Week – Virtual – June 6-9, 2023

– Virtual – June 6-9, 2023 ROTH MKM 9th Annual London Conference –London, UK -June 20-22, 2023

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

