GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to present Stantec 3D Mapping indicating potential target areas for further exploration through a field sampling program of the Midnight Owl Lithium project by Stantec Consulting Ltd. ("Stantec"). The potential target areas were mapped to include the Phase 1 to Phase 3 claim expansion, totaling 4075 acres of BRGC property.

The provided map displays the current understanding of potential lithium pegmatite dykes across the property. Stantec utilized public-domain high-resolution imagery and historic documents to develop a 3-D geologic interpretation of the potential pegmatite dykes. Stantec has further delineated potential pegmatite dykes that may be occurring in either granitic or metasedimentary host rock. Lithium mineralization within these pegmatite targets have not yet been proven, and that would be the goal of a future sampling program. Sample assays will confirm areas of pegmatites with lithium mineralization and filter out barren dykes.

The geologic interpretation was praised by Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of BrightRock, who said: "We are very pleased with the initial results of the Midnight Owl Lithium Project, identifying the presence of potential lithium pegmatite dykes as first noted by our in-house geologist James Ingraffia (see 3/13/2023 press release). With these results, we will proceed with hyperspectral remote sensing and extensive field sampling to more accurately identify lithium mineralization for our future drilling plan. To help our investors understand what these maps and enclosed regions might represent, our team has developed a video of the exploratory zones indicated by Stantec for the largest parcels of potential lithium-bearing areas for the public to observe. By viewing the accompanying video, our investors can acquire an up-close view of our land's features"

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

