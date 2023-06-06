Avantor(R) 2023 Sustainability Report: Message From Our CEO

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Avantor

Originally published on Avantor Sustainability

By Michael Stubblefield,President and Chief Executive Officer, Avantor

At Avantor, we play an important role in creating a better world through the work we do in helping our customers solve complex scientific challenges. We recognize the importance of operating sustainably and have embedded sound environmental, social and governance practices across our business.

Our Science for Goodness sustainability platform enables us to continually measure and report progress against four key pillars, which are aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

These four areas of focus - People & Culture, Innovation & Environment, Community Engagement and Governance & Integrity - guide our sustainability efforts and provide the framework for creating long-term value for our associates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.

We are holding ourselves accountable, and in 2022 linked specific Environmental, Social and Governance Goals to executive compensation. Over the past year, we made important strides against our goals. For example, we are on pace to exceed our 2025 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. As of the end of 2022, we reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 12% compared to our baseline reduction goal of 15% by 2025.

We also achieved our leadership diversity goals for 2022, with women now accounting for more than 36% of leadership positions at Avantor. Avantor's commitment to diversity begins with our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team, who firmly believe that diverse viewpoints strengthen decision-making. While we've made important strides, we're not yet at parity and will continue to build upon this progress.

We are upholding our commitment to enhance sustainability at the highest level, and in April 2023, were pleased to become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

By joining the UNGC, Avantor is embedding sustainability practices into our DNA, including responsibilities across human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

While we are proud of the progress we have made thus far, we know that there is more to do and look forward to sharing ongoing updates as we continue the important work toward our 2025 sustainability goals.

Thank you.

To learn more, download the Avantor 2023 Science for Goodness Sustainability Report here.

584ada8e-e7e9-414a-a010-d2880d00934b.jpg

Photo: Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avantor

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Avantor on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Avantor
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/avantor
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Avantor



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758022/AvantorR-2023-Sustainability-Report-Message-From-Our-CEO

img.ashx?id=758022

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.