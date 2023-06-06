Otis Awards Scholarships to 60 Female STEM Students

2 hours ago
SHANGHAI / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / 60 female students in China were recently awarded scholarships by Otis Elevator Company (Otis) in collaboration with China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF).

The scholarship is intended for students majoring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at Tianjin University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Winners were selected based on their academic performance, extra-curricular credentials and passion for community impact.

The Otis Scholarship program was launched in 2021 with the goal of helping talented young women in China establish a solid foundation for entrepreneurship and employment. To date, 240 female STEM students have benefited from this program. The project supports Otis' ESG goal to impact 15,000 students globally through STEM-focused programming across the learning and vocational training continuum to improve livelihoods and help build the workforce of tomorrow by 2030.

"Otis is committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators. With diversity and inclusion embedded in our ESG goals, we invest in supporting female talent to pursue academic and professional achievements that will help build a sustainable talent pipeline," said Sally Loh, President of Otis China.

With diverse backgrounds and goals, the Otis Scholarship recipients have a shared aspiration to leverage their scholarship experience for greater achievements. Some are determined to be professionally successful to provide a more prosperous retirement life for their parents in remote rural regions; some plan to register patents for their innovations; some are active volunteers passionate about social responsibility; and some want to give back to benefit younger women in their home villages.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

