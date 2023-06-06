Joan Clarke-Narcisse Is Her True Self at Aflac

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Modern Counsel

BY BRITTANY FARB GRUBER

Hailing from Guyana, Joan Clarke-Narcisse was first exposed to the field of law by her father who served as a judge in the South American country's military.

"He would pick me up after school and I spent the afternoons either in his office or in the courtroom," she remembers fondly. "I believe those formative years not only exposed me to the law and made me curious about pursuing a legal career, but also helped me appreciate the value of operating with integrity and ethics, as well as treating all people with dignity and respect."

Today, Clarke-Narcisse serves as counsel and head of employment and immigration law at Aflac, a Fortune 500 company that provides supplemental health insurance products to millions of policyholders in the US and Japan. Although she immigrated to the United States at the young age of thirteen, the attorney carries many of the lessons she learned as a child growing up in Guyana.

Continue reading the full article here.

77bb8d36-f564-4878-9e64-b9d54e77a73f.jpg

Joan Clarke-Narcisse | Photo by Oz Roberts

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758029/Joan-Clarke-Narcisse-Is-Her-True-Self-at-Aflac

img.ashx?id=758029

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.