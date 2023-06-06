NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Modern Counsel

BY BRITTANY FARB GRUBER

Hailing from Guyana, Joan Clarke-Narcisse was first exposed to the field of law by her father who served as a judge in the South American country's military.

"He would pick me up after school and I spent the afternoons either in his office or in the courtroom," she remembers fondly. "I believe those formative years not only exposed me to the law and made me curious about pursuing a legal career, but also helped me appreciate the value of operating with integrity and ethics, as well as treating all people with dignity and respect."

Today, Clarke-Narcisse serves as counsel and head of employment and immigration law at Aflac , a Fortune 500 company that provides supplemental health insurance products to millions of policyholders in the US and Japan. Although she immigrated to the United States at the young age of thirteen, the attorney carries many of the lessons she learned as a child growing up in Guyana.

Continue reading the full article here.

Joan Clarke-Narcisse | Photo by Oz Roberts

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758029/Joan-Clarke-Narcisse-Is-Her-True-Self-at-Aflac



