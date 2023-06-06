MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Engage Mobility, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENGA), a leading social platform and streaming service, is excited to announce its corporate name change to Bebuzee, Inc., effective immediately. The company's ticker symbol has also been changed from ENGA to BBUZ, reflecting the new corporate identity.

The name change signifies a strategic shift as the company focuses on the development and deployment of America's first SuperApp, Bebuzee. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize the way we connect, engage, and thrive in the digital era, marking a significant milestone in the company's history.

"Bebuzee is more than just a name; it's a promise of what's to come," said Bebuzee, Inc. CEO, Joe Onyero. "We are on the brink of launching some of the most incredible technologies that have never been mentioned publicly before. These technologies will redefine the industry and set a new standard for digital platforms."

The company's new investor relations page can be found at https://bebuzee.com/investor_relations. This page will provide current and potential investors with up-to-date information about the company's strategic initiatives, financial performance, and market activities.

As Bebuzee, Inc., the company is poised to make a significant impact on the digital landscape, both in America and Europe. The upcoming launch of the Bebuzee SuperApp is eagerly anticipated, promising a new era of connectivity and digital engagement.

For more information about Bebuzee, Inc. and its groundbreaking SuperApp, visit the company's new website at https://bebuzee.com.

About Bebuzee, Inc.

Bebuzee, Inc., formerly known as Engage Mobility, Inc., is a Miami-based social platform and streaming service. The company is focused on the development and deployment of America's first SuperApp, Bebuzee, which aims to revolutionize the way we connect, engage, and thrive in the digital era. For more information, visit https://bebuzee.com.

Contact:

Bebuzee, Inc.

801 Brickell Avenue

8th Floor

Miami, FL 33131

www.Bebuzee.com

[email protected]

