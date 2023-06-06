Advisor Moves Practice to Ameriprise Financial to Provide Enhanced Experience to Clients

Private Wealth Advisor David Sproles recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Edward Jones in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with over $100 million in client assets. Sproles was looking to enhance the experience he and his team provide to clients and found that Ameriprise delivered on every level.

“This decision was made based on what’s best for our clients,” said Sproles, when reflecting on the move. “We wanted to elevate our client experience and deliver better, easier solutions to clients. We were pleased to find Ameriprise has all the tools, technology, and products in place to help us do just that.”

“Ameriprise has invested in technology, and it’s clear,” Sproles continued. “The tools and capabilities are fully integrated, creating a seamless experience for both advisors and clients. My clients have been delighted by the digital experience at Ameriprise and really appreciate the online client portal and app.”

Ameriprise also provides flexibility for Sproles to structure his team in a way that sets his clients and his practice up for success now and into the future. His son, Houston Sproles, joined the practice as a financial planning assistant and his eventual successor.

“Clients have told us how relieved they are knowing who will take care of them when I eventually retire,” says the elder Sproles. “The ability to bring Houston on as my successor has been a real benefit to both me and the clients I serve.”

Also joining with Sproles is Andrea Meade, who has supported the team as practice manager and client support for nearly 9 years. The team is supported locally by Ameriprise regional vice president Trish Moll and senior franchise field vice president George Varones.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

©2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2022 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.

