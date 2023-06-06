Private Wealth Advisor David Sproles recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Edward Jones in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with over $100 million in client assets. Sproles was looking to enhance the experience he and his team provide to clients and found that Ameriprise delivered on every level.

“This decision was made based on what’s best for our clients,” said Sproles, when reflecting on the move. “We wanted to elevate our client experience and deliver better, easier solutions to clients. We were pleased to find Ameriprise has all the tools, technology, and products in place to help us do just that.”

“Ameriprise has invested in technology, and it’s clear,” Sproles continued. “The tools and capabilities are fully integrated, creating a seamless experience for both advisors and clients. My clients have been delighted by the digital experience at Ameriprise and really appreciate the online client portal and app.”

Ameriprise also provides flexibility for Sproles to structure his team in a way that sets his clients and his practice up for success now and into the future. His son, Houston Sproles, joined the practice as a financial planning assistant and his eventual successor.

“Clients have told us how relieved they are knowing who will take care of them when I eventually retire,” says the elder Sproles. “The ability to bring Houston on as my successor has been a real benefit to both me and the clients I serve.”

Also joining with Sproles is Andrea Meade, who has supported the team as practice manager and client support for nearly 9 years. The team is supported locally by Ameriprise regional vice president Trish Moll and senior franchise field vice president George Varones.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

