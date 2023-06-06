Elastic Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Global Cloud Adoption

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced a new three-year global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and achievement of the AWS Security Competency designation to make it easier for shared customers to advance their cloud adoption journey with Elastic Cloud on AWS.

“Dish Media deploys Elastic Cloud on AWS to help us find data-driven answers in real time—whether we’re using Elastic to query our entire body of corporate data or apply AI-based anomaly detection features to a wide variety of operational and business data,” said John Haskell, head of engineering, Dish Media. “By consolidating Dish Media’s observability and security data onto Elastic Cloud on AWS, we’ve been able to effectively optimize costs, reduce manual operational tasks, and ultimately bring more value to our partners and customers.”

Building on the companies’ success working with organizations such as Dish Media, the SCA includes:

  • accelerating integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, including marketing campaigns, guides and workshops, events and sponsorships, advertising placements
  • technology integrations and commercial incentives to streamline the migration of on-premises workloads to Elastic Cloud on AWS
  • global expansion of best practices from the Americas to accelerate worldwide growth

“Elastic has been a trusted AWS partner, and we’re thrilled to continue strengthening our established relationship and shared commitment to delivering a seamless user experience for Elastic Cloud on AWS,” said Chris Grusz, managing director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. “This collaboration further supports our shared customers’ global cloud adoption journey with easier access to Elastic Cloud on AWS and helps accelerate their digital transformation initiatives as they rely on Elastic and AWS to become more data-driven in the cloud.”

In addition, Elastic has achieved the AWS Security Competency designation by working with AWS to create an Elastic Cloud platform that simplifies how you collect, analyze, secure, and scale data across your AWS data sets. Attaining the AWS Security Competency differentiates Elastic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides deep technical expertise with security designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS.

“Together with AWS, Elastic is committed to helping companies drive innovation, leverage cloud-optimized features, streamline data collection from AWS services, and modernize and migrate their existing environments,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer, Elastic. “As we continue to accelerate our cloud-first business strategy, the growth of our strategic collaboration agreement with AWS is crucial to helping our joint customers solve complex data challenges.”

For more information, read the Elastic+blog about what’s new with our collaboration with AWS.

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 19,900+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic, Elasticsearch and associated marks are trademarks, logos or registered trademarks of Elasticsearch N.V. in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

