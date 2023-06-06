BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Virtual Event

4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI) announced today that management will be participating virtually in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern). BJ’s Management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ’s, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at [email protected].

