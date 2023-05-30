Warther Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(14.90%), GOOGL(8.45%), and MSFT(7.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Warther Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Warther Private Wealth, LLC bought 18,560 shares of NYSE:CNC for a total holding of 25,516. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.68.

On 05/30/2023, Centene Corp traded for a price of $62.28 per share and a market cap of $34.18Bil. The stock has returned -26.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 33,091 shares in NYSE:TFC, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.87 during the quarter.

On 05/30/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $30.73 per share and a market cap of $40.93Bil. The stock has returned -34.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 36,008-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.36 during the quarter.

On 05/30/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $37.8 per share and a market cap of $76.50Bil. The stock has returned 59.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Warther Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 7,180 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 05/30/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.4844 per share and a market cap of $1,246.47Bil. The stock has returned 5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 289.25, a price-book ratio of 8.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Warther Private Wealth, LLC bought 7,051 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 38,443. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 05/30/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $115.28 per share and a market cap of $128.42Bil. The stock has returned -15.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-book ratio of 6.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

