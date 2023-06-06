Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

5 hours ago
ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) ( LAZR). The lawsuit alleges Luminar made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s photonic integrated circuit to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; and (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation.

If you bought shares of Luminar between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website www.holzerlaw.com/case/luminar/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 25, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content. 

CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
[email protected]

