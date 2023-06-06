loanDepot promotes Alec Hanson to chief marketing officer

loanDepot%2C+Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), one of the nation’s largest retail mortgage lenders, today announced it has promoted veteran mortgage leader Alec Hanson to serve as its chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. Hanson, who joined loanDepot in 2011 and currently serves as the company’s senior vice president of production for the West division, brings nearly two decades of sales and production experience to the role.

loanDepot, Inc. today announced it has promoted veteran mortgage leader Alec Hanson to serve as its chief marketing officer (CMO). (Photo: Business Wire)

As CMO, Hanson will lead a consolidated marketing team, overseeing the development of brand, digital marketing, and organic and digital lead generation campaigns that drive awareness and revenue growth while differentiating loanDepot’s marketing engine as a competitive advantage for loan originators. Hanson will also be responsible for the company’s originator-led field-level marketing capabilities.

“Alec is an accomplished leader with an incredible track record and deep knowledge of our business, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in his new role,” said loanDepot, Inc. President and CEO Frank Martell. “With his production and sales expertise, he brings a unique and valuable perspective that will help us advance our mission of helping even more families accomplish their financial and homeownership goals as we execute on the pillars of our Vision 2025 plan.”

Hanson’s impressive career as an originator began in 2004 when he was named Rookie of the Year by Scotsman’s Guide. He received HousingWire’s Rising Star award three times, in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and is the author of “Bypassed: A Modern Guide for Local Mortgage Pros Left Behind by the Digital Customer” and loanDepot’s “Modern Lending Playbook,” both of which aim to equip, train, and evolve the traditional mortgage professional’s skill sets into the modern era. An industry thought leader with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and deep digital expertise, his “Modern Lending” podcast has emerged as an industry go-to, while his new “The Bright Side” digital newscast seeks to motivate and inspire the industry with good news and humor.

Hanson will play a critical role in advancing the company’s Vision 2025 strategic plan, including driving purchase volume with an expanded emphasis on serving first-time homebuyers and diverse communities, as well as supporting profitable, growth-generating initiatives such as the Company’s recently launched HELOC product. With his social media savvy and industry expertise, Hanson understands the evolution of today’s homebuyers and is poised to disrupt the traditional mortgage marketing mindset as he works to further differentiate loanDepot in the minds of its many stakeholders.

Said Hanson, “I’ve been a part of the loanDepot story for more than a decade now in a variety of roles. This is a phenomenal company, made up of extraordinary people, with an incredible consumer brand built by industry leaders. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my sales-centric mindset and background into this role to further transform our marketing ecosystem both digitally and locally in the communities we serve. Coming from a long line of storytellers, I cannot wait to help continue to tell loanDepot’s story for a long time to come.”

A native of Southern California, Hanson earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and urban development from the University of California, Berkeley. Passion for mortgage lending runs in his family: his father, mortgage legend Dan Hanson, has served the industry for nearly 40 years; his sister Kristin Hanson is one of loanDepot’s top retail originators; and his cousin Aaron Hanson is a top originator within loanDepot’s joint venture channel. Alec can be found at @alecthehanson on all social platforms.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

