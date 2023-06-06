Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's New Barrier Materials Offer Superior Flexibility, Reliability, and Longer Lifetime in OLED Devices

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New silicon dielectrics processed via low-temperature Plasma Enhanced - Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology enables flexible OLEDs in superior display devices. Provides highly improved barrier characteristics: 100 times more effective and 20 times thinner than existing solutions. Wins Display Component of the Year 2023 Award from Society for Information Display (SID).

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / EMD Electronics, the U.S. and Canada Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, introduced new barrier materials that offer superior flexibility, higher reliability, and longer lifetime in flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) devices compared to existing solutions. Last week, the innovative ALD material won the Display Component of The Year 2023 award from SID, the world's biggest display society.

1a73e4dda86a862241fe448c965a.jpgMerck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Wins Display Component of The Year 2023 award from SID

Damien Tuleu, Executive Vice President and Head of Display Solutions business unit at the Electronics business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany posing with SID Display Component of The Year 2023 award and SID leader.

Free-form devices with fully flexible OLED displays are one of the fastest-growing trends in data-driven electronics. Compared with standard displays, these foldable, rollable, stretchable devices require a reduction of about 60% of the display module's thickness. However, OLEDs are highly susceptible to degradation by moisture and oxygen. To prevent damage, an encapsulation or barrier is needed that is conformable, flexible yet durable.

"As a pioneer in display materials, we are committed to providing our customers with solutions that enable new form factors," said Damien Tuleu, Executive Vice President and Head of Display Solutions business unit at the Electronics business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "As the most advanced thin-film deposition technology, our low-temperature ALD silicon materials offer highly improved barrier characteristics - 100 times more effective than current solutions. And they come along with a thinner layer too - 20 times thinner than existing solutions. Ultimately, this means better conformability, flexibility, and durability than ever before."

Flexible OLEDs are critical to enabling promising new applications beyond traditional displays such as wearable, rollable displays and biomedical devices. However, repeated bending and stretching of flexible devices can cause display stress, leading to reduced performance and lifespan. The Electronics business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in collaboration with its partners in the display and equipment industry, addressed this challenge.

Leveraging its 30 years of experience in developing encapsulation materials for the semiconductor industry, the company created new barrier materials which are processed via low-temperature Plasma Enhanced ALD technology for an improved thin film encapsulation. These new materials with improved barrier characteristics enable a longer lifetime of the OLED device and fulfill even harsh automotive requirements. The company's low-temperature ALD silicon materials were first introduced in 2022 for automotive OLED and are expected to become an enabling encapsulation technology for upcoming flexible IT OLED displays.

As new form factors enabled by OLED technology continue to penetrate the market, the Electronics business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is well-positioned as a leading global material supplier of this technology. With research activities dating back three decades as well as early investments in OLED manufacturing capacities, the company is committed to meeting the increasing demand for high-purity OLED materials. This commitment has been strengthened by an investment of around €30 million, completing projects to expand OLED production capacity in Korea and China in 2022. The company's local OLED production will give its Asia-based customers easier and faster access to OLED materials and a stable and more flexible supply chain.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

Contact Information

Austin Kaphammer
Communications Business Partner
[email protected]
+1 (848) 230-5398

SOURCE: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

im?ref=WyIzeDVzbXUiXQ&hit%2Csum=WyIzcmFnNWQiLCIzcmFlbDUiLCIzeDVzbXUiLCIzeDVzbXYiXQ

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758040/Merck-KGaA-Darmstadt-Germanys-New-Barrier-Materials-Offer-Superior-Flexibility-Reliability-and-Longer-Lifetime-in-OLED-Devices

img.ashx?id=758040

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.