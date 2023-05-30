Hormel Foods Welcomes Newest Class of Inspired Summer Interns

2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn., May 30, 2023

The company continues to offer award-winning internship program to more than 85 collegiate students

AUSTIN, Minn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), is proud to welcome the newest class of inspired interns to its award-winning summer internship program. The company is hosting 87 college students who represent over 40 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

For multiple years in a row, Vault has recognized Hormel Foods — which converts 75% of its interns into full-time team members — for having one of the nation's best internship programs. Last year, the company was ranked No. 5 in the retail and consumer product category and No. 13 for tech and engineering internships.

"We are thrilled to welcome our impressive class of summer interns," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "Our internship program is an excellent opportunity for those looking to build a career with us and experience all that working for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company can offer. It's exciting to see how every year we can build on this program and continue to elevate the experience for our intern classes."

Throughout the duration of the 10-week program, interns experience real business scenarios within every functional group of the company including sales, marketing, analytics, operations, engineering, IT, R&D, quality control, corporate communications, insights and innovation. Each Hormel Foods summer internship is paid, with interns typically gaining 40 hours of experience per week. The program, which officially kicked off May 30, will run through Aug. 4.

Sheehan and her team have created a hands-on experience for these students, providing them with opportunities to work with all levels of management. The Hormel Foods family of companies has created one cohesive internship program across the organization that provides a consistent experience and allows the interns to see the many career paths across the entire organization. The summer interns can be found working at the corporate headquarters, in regional sales offices throughout the country, and with various Hormel Foods production facilities.

"We have worked hard to build our impressive program and provide our interns with a best-in-class experience," Sheehan said. "We are committed to providing these professionals with the experience they need and expect from us as a global company. We are excited to be working with this talented group and look forward to the valued contributions they will be making throughout the summer."

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

