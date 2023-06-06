50 Days of Committing To Do Good

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / FedEx Corporation:

FedEx team members have been demonstrating they care for their communities in a big way around the globe in the 50 days leading up to our 50th birthday.

There have been more than 200 volunteer projects and other acts of caring so far during this exciting time in our company's history.

Thank you to everyone who has shown that FedEx cares for our communities!

Here are a few examples of team members committing to do good around the globe:

AMEA

Launched a sustainability focused campaign for 50 Days of Caring with projects including:

  • Beach clean-ups in Australia, Mainland China, and South Africa, to reduce waste and build cleaner coastal communities.
  • A park clean-up in Japan, and trash collection drives in India, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to help deliver a cleaner, trash-free environment.
  • Planting trees in Mainland China, Singapore, India, Vietnam, and addition of plants and shrubs around office facilities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, volunteers in Egypt packed 3,600 food boxes for the underprivileged during Ramadan at the Egyptian Food Bank, while team members in India distributed 290 Saksham kits to women entrepreneurs with the United Way Mumbai, and in China volunteers continue their work with AnQ Awakening Cloud Class on safety and sustainability knowledge teaching for kids.

Europe

Team members in France and England assembled 1,050 food boxes with Rise Against Hunger for families and refugees impacted by the Ukraine crisis. FedEx Europe also partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to bring some green to their local communities by planting trees in The Netherlands and Greece.

Nearly 150 team members from across Europe joined in three virtual volunteering events with participants creating:

  • Educational quizzes for school children for the non-profit, SchoolMe, a UK based charity that supports the advancement of education in Tunisia
  • Posters to raise awareness about physical and mental well-being among children at Italian nonprofit Emergenza Sorrisi
  • Flashcards to provide tips to help women build thriving careers for the non-profit Rape and Sexual Violence Project (RSVP)

The Americas

Canada launched itsFedEx Cares Spring Campaign with team members across the country invited to organize a food drive and/or a community cleanup event in their local community.

Volunteers also participated in four Operation Warm shoe deliveries in Toronto, Calgary, Joliette, and Winnipeg, where they delivered 1,200 pairs of shoes to local schools.

Meanwhile in LAC, volunteers in Miami and Puerto Rico also participated in Operation Warm events, delivering 600 pairs of shoes to two schools. Other LAC volunteer activities included:

  • A book drive hosted by team members in the Bahamas to support underprivileged children across the island (4,500 books collected)
  • FedEx Jamaica inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs by working with Biz Town, an initiative with Junior Achievement
  • Construction of four emergency houses in Panama and Guatemala by team members working with TECHO

Team members in the U.S. supported numerous FedEx Cares volunteer activities with Habit for Humanity, Operation Warm, National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, and One Tree Planted events across the states. Volunteers also worked locally with nonprofits like:

  • Feed My Starving Children (Coon Rapids, MN)
  • Ozark Humane Society (Harrison, AR)
  • Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (Lakeland, FL)
  • Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis, TN)
  • Nourish Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania (Erie, PA)
  • Special Olympics Texas (Dallas, TX)

To celebrate our 50th birthday and to conclude our 50 Days of Caring initiative, our team members will be volunteering at over 60 different community service events around the globe.

Visit fedexcares.com soon for a summary and pictures of our big day!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

