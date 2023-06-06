SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica” or “the Company”) (: CMA) to determine whether investors who suffered significant losses on their investment may be able to recover their losses under federal securities laws.



On May 30, 2023, American Banker issued an article titled “Comerica in 'serious violation' of Treasury's Direct Express program”. The article states “Comerica Bank officials privately acknowledged significant compliance failures in their operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans.”

The article further states that Comerica executive said the bank faced "serious contract violation" for allowing fraud disputes and data on Direct Express cardholders to be handled out of a vendor's office in Lahore, Pakistan, the documents show.

Personally identifiable information on veterans, Social Security and disability recipients were routinely shared and handled by i2c Inc., a vendor based in Redwood City, Calif., with an office in Lahore, Pakistan — in violation of the government contract, the Comerica executive said. The Treasury's agreement with the bank states that all services provided "shall be performed in the United States or its territories."

